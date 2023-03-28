Watch soldiers, police clash at Accra Central

Tue, 28 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service reportedly clashed in Accra on Monday, March 27, 2023.
A video shared on social media showed some men in military uniforms engaging in a scuffle with some other uniformed men.
According to the editor of the Finder Newspaper, Elvis Darko, who shared a video of the incident on Facebook, the scuffle happened after the soldiers attacked an ununiformed policeman.
He added that the attack of the policeman led to violent clashes between the police and army personnel.
Neither the Ghana Armed Forces nor the Ghana Police Service have commented on the incident yet.
Watch a video of the clash below:
IB/OGB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Oppong Nkrumah attends funeral of police dispatch rider who died in line of duty
- Jomoro MP calls for parliamentary probe into the death of late Shadrack Arloo
- Call COP Garribah to order over parcels of land in Nungua Batsoona - 77year-old woman to IGP
- How policeman 'saved' sick passenger ejected from commercial bus on Accra-Kumasi highway
- If Shadrach was your son, would you handle his case this way? – Sosu to IGP Dampare
- Read all related articles