Watch the moment NPP’s Ernest Yaw Anim was declared Kumawu MP-elect

Ernest Yaw Anim of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has emerged winner of the May 23 by-election in the Kumawu Consutituency of the Ashanti Region.

He polled 71% of total votes cast to retain the seat for the ruling party. In a distant second was the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate who garnered only 17% of votes.



The formal declaration of Anim as Member of Parliament-elect was by the Constituency Returning Officer for Kumawu, Paul Agyemang:



His declaration went as follows: “Ernest Yaw Anim representing the NPP obtained a total of 15,264, Akwasi Amakwaa of the NDC polled 3,783; Kwaku Duah No. 3 obtained 2,4478, Kwaku Duah No. 4 obtained 62 votes.



“Total valid votes cast stood at 21,527. Total rejected ballots 204. Total votes cast 21,731.



“And now, by the power vested in me Paul Agyemang as the Constituency Returning Officer for Kumawu, I hereby declare you, Ernest Yaw Anim of the NPP as the Member of Parliament=elect for the Kumawu Constituency.”





SUMMARY OF MAJOR FIGURE FROM THE POLL



1. Ernest Yaw Anim (NPP) 15264 = 70.91%



2. Kwasi Amankwaa (NDC) 3723 = 17.29%



3. Kwaku Duah (IND) 2478 = 11.51%



4. Kwaku Duah (IND) 62 = 0.29%



Total Registered Voters = 34,790

Total vVotes Cast = 21,731



Valid Votes = 21,527 (62.45%)



Rejected Votes = 204







The Kumawu by-election



Voters went to the polls to elect a new Member of Parliament to replace the late Philip Atta Basoah, who died on 27th March this year while still serving his 3rd consecutive term.

The NPP fielded Ernest Yaw Anim, whiles Kwasi Amankwaa was the NDC candidate. The other two aspirants are independent candidates with the same name, Kwaku Duah.



Kumawu prior to today was a beehive of political activity with big wigs from the NDC and NPP holding rallies in the constituency to canvass for votes for the vacant seat.







You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places:









Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV below:















SARA