Watch the showdown between Bridget Otoo and Dennis Miracles Aboagye over Bawumia's campaign on live TV

Bridget Otoo and Miracles Aboagye

The source of funding for Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s presidential aspirant campaign and alleged importation of vehicles were the points of intense discourse between Dennis Miracles Aboagye who is a spokesperson of the Bawumia campaign, and ace broadcaster, Bridget Otoo.

Attempts by Bridget Otoo to find clarity on some of the allegations made by some candidates of the New Patriotic Party’s presidential race relative to the funding of Bawumia’s campaign were rendered fruitless as Dennis Miracles Aboagye repeatedly heckled her.



In the view of Dennis Aboagye, the Metro TV reporter was dabbling in falsehood and trumpeting propaganda with her question about the alleged importation of vehicles for the campaign.



Dennis Aboagye shifted the burden of proof to Bridget Otoo, demanding that she produce evidence to corroborate her claim that the Bawumia campaign was on a spending spree.



The Jubilee House staff maintained that the claims were false and that Dr Bawumia was running a cost-effective campaign.



Below is how the conversation unfolded

Bridget: For instance, the vehicle he imported …



Dennis: Which vehicles? Have you seen any document that indicates that Dr Bawumia has imported vehicles? Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign has already come out to explain that he has not imported any vehicle



Bridget: I asked you about the source of funding for the campaign



Dennis *202#



Bridget: Have I not asked you that question about the funding source before? Dennis: I’m telling you that it is false that Dr Bawumia has imported any vehicle. That is a lie. I have established that. You haven’t seen any manifest or invoice that establishes that Dr. Bawumia has imported vehicles. We will not allow you or any other person to impose their view on us. Secondly, Dr. Bawumia has not spent any extraordinary money than should be spent in running this campaign and you have no evidence to say anything than to speculate. Your job is not to join the speculative bandwagon. Your job is to verify and check

Bridget: It is based on the verification and my producers … I have seen it. These people camped by Bawumia



Dennis: The problem with the point you are making is that there are ten people campaigning and you see people and you think they are being camped by one person.



Bridget: Why would they lie against your candidate



Dennis: Are they not the same people who lied that we’ve imported vehicles



Bridget: It is not a lie

NPP Presidential Primaries



The NPP on Saturday, August 26, 2023, will hold a special delegates congress where some 956 selected members of the party will vote to reduce the number of flagbearer candidates to five ahead of a general congress in November.



Ahead of the election, Mr Kyerematen’s camp has been accusing the vice president of using intimidation and inducement to garner the support of sitting MPs and government appointees.



The vice president’s camp in response argues that the support being enjoyed by their candidate from the MPs and appointees is a reflection of the will of the party’s base.



Watch from 1 hour 20mins below:





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



KPE