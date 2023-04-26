5
Menu
News

Watch video of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II swearing an oath during his coronation 24 years ago

Video Archive
Wed, 26 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ashanti Kingdom is celebrating the 24th anniversary of the coronation of its current King, Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Born, Nana Barima Kwaku Duah, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II ascended the throne on April 26, 1999, as the 16th Asantehene since the Ashanti empire was founded by Osei Tutu I.

GhanaWeb has sighted a video of the coronation of the revered Asantehene on this day in 1999.

In the said video, Osei Tutu II can be seen swearing an oath as he wields a sword.

“I’m the grandchild of Nana Agyeman Prempeh. My uncle is Osei… my brother is Opoku Ware II,” the Ashantehene said.

The young Osei Tutu II then went on to vow to continue the good governance of his ancestors who have ruled the Ashanti Kingdom.

Watch the video below:





Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:







IB/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Netizens descend on Bawumia for claiming govt has created over 2 million jobs
Kwesi Pratt clashes with Okoe Boye over Bawumia's policies
Barker-Vormawor shares picture of 7 physician assistants detained for picketing at MoH
Galamsey report: – Randy Abbey slams presidency
Dramatic scenes at court premises as 'killer' cop makes first appearance
Bawumia mocks ‘policy-less’ Mahama
Frimpong-Boateng 'cautions' Oppong Nkrumah
Akufo-Addo names Gertrude Torkonoo as next Chief Justice
State witnesses not willing to testify in Opuni-Agongo case – AG tells court
IMF dodges Ghana again as govt misses out on board meetings for April 2023
Related Articles: