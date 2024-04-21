Watch video of police flogging residents of Sampa while enforcing curfew

File photo of Bimbilla township under curfew

Some security officials deployed to enforce a recently imposed curfew in the Bono Region have been captured allegedly terrorizing some residents who flouted the order.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), the masked police officers are seen flogging about a half dozen residents who are lying in prostrate position.



The video has attracted reactions relative to how security officials have over the years abused citizens in the line of enforcing security protocols.



The Sampa curfew:



The government, through the Ministry of Interior, imposed a curfew on Sampa Township in a statement dated April 18, 2024.



"The Minister for the Interior, on the advice of the Bono Regional Security Council and by the Executive Instrument has imposed a Curfew on Sampa Township in Jaman North District of the Bono Region following some chieftaincy disputes from 4:00 pm to 7:00 am each day effective Thursday, April 18, 2024, until further notice.

"Government urges Chiefs, Opinion Leaders, Youth and People of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and to use non-violent means to channel their grievances into ensuring peace in the area.



Meanwhile, there is a total ban on all persons in Sampa Township in Jaman North District of the Bono Region from carrying arms, ammunition, or any offensive weapons. Any person found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted," the statement read.



