We'll provide fair, equal opportunities for Ghanaians - Jane Naana

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is John Mahama's running mate

The running mate of the National Democratic Congress, Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, has promised to provide opportunities that transcend political patronage, and ensure equal and fair opportunities based on merit that are an imperative for sustainable economic growth.

Addressing party members at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, Prof. Opoku Agyemang stated that it is critical that we systematically reform all our systems to effectively address the aspirations of our youth and country.



“First, we must be mindful of the fact that 60% of our population will be under the age of 30 in a few years. That is why it is so critical that we systematically reform all our systems to effectively address the aspirations of our youth and country.



“Second, we need meaningful, quality and comprehensive education that goes beyond access and responds to the future we can actualize. Third, we must leverage on vocational and technical training to equip many into meaningful and fulfilling work. Fourth, we must provide opportunities that transcend political patronage, ‘connection’ and the practice of whom- you- know. Equal and fair opportunities based on merit are an imperative for sustainable economic growth. The time for that shift is now.”



The former Education Minister also condemned the violence that has marred the ongoing voter registration exercise adding people are acting with impunity because they know they will go unpunished for their acts.

“All we are doing right now is what has always been a very simple exercise of registration. What is not so simple this time is that the exercise is taking place in a time of a dreadful pandemic that is still evolving, and our case numbers still rising.



“As if this is not bad enough, the level of violence, brute force, blood-letting and sheer breakdown of law and order in an otherwise straightforward act of registering to vote is unbefitting of this nation that was until recently, a fulcrum of democracy in our region.



“How did we descend into this situation? The answer is simple: when there appears to be selective justice; when some offenders are not even placed on the hook but are hailed and promoted for being nasty and violent, the logical outcome is what we see. This situation of people dying, being harassed, because they have decided to register to vote, is not a story we can tell any child in the future, especially when the curriculum is hinged on tolerance. What will be our response if they pose their favorite question: 'Why' or if they add a few words and ask the storyteller: 'So what did you do?' Or, 'and what did you say to that?'”

