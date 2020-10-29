We’II go back to the dark days if Mahama returns as President - Bantama MP

Bantama MP, Daniel Okyem Aboagye

The Member of Parliament for Bantama, Daniel Okyem Aboagye has cautioned Ghanaians not to vote for former President John Dramani Mahama because he lacks the credibility to manage the economy.

Speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm he warned that Ghanaians will go back to the dark days should Mahama return as president.



He was responding to the first quarter budget for the year 2021 which Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta presented on Wednesday.



Ken Ofori-Atta was seeking Parliament’s approval for the withdrawal of the sum of Twenty Seven-Billion, Four Hundred and Thirty-Four Million, One Hundred and Eighty Thousand, Five Hundred and Twenty Ghana Cedis (GHS 27,434,180,520.00) from the Consolidated Fund for the purpose of meeting Government expenditure for the first quarter of next year.

The presentation is a standard practice rolled out in election years to prevent transitional challenges in the smooth running of government for the first three months in the year after elections and is also in accordance with what the Executive does every election year to avoid spending hiccups in case of a transition in government to ensure that government machinery does not grind to a halt in case there is a change of government.



It is further in pursuance of Article 180 of the 1992 Constitution which provides that, “where it appears to the President that the Appropriation Act in respect of any financial year will not come into operation by the beginning of that financial year, he may with the prior approval of Parliament by a resolution authorize the withdrawal of money from the Consolidated Fund for the purpose of meeting expenditure necessary to carry on the services of the Government in respect of the period expiring three months from the beginning of that financial year or on the coming into operation of the Act whichever is earlier.”



The NPP MP and government’s spokesperson on Finance explained the presentation was splendid and the achievements of the NPP over the past few years have been far superior to that of the NDC.