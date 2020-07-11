Politics

We’II use all legal means to stop EC’s registration in schools - NDC

Peter Boamoah Otokunor, Deputy General Secretary of NDC

A Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Peter Boamah Otukonor has slammed the Electoral Commission (EC) for conducting a registration exercise in secondary schools.

He said although the EC has started the exercise, the NDC will use all available means to stop the ”illegality”.



Mr. Otukonor indicated despite their disapproval of this decision, they have deployed polling agents to all the secondary schools where the exercise is being conducted.



He told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that, these newly created centres have not been gazetted to allow for their use in the ongoing voter registration exercise.



He explained to the news team the law states clearly that the EC has the power to create polling stations but when they do so, they must go through the process of gazetting and publishing them to political parties, 21 days before the time.

He further alleged the ruling NPP was using their vigilante groups to intimidate and attack NDC supporters.



The police he noted must step in to protect their supporters or they would be forced to defend themselves.



He advised the EC to ensure the safety protocols in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus at all the registration centres are adhered to.

