We all have an interest in the NPP; we will not sit for you to destroy it - Kofi Kapito to Akufo-Addo

Kofi Kapito (left), President Akufo-Addo (right)

The Chief Executive Officer of the Consumer Protection Agency, Kofi Owusu Hene, a.k.a. Kofi Kapito, has bemoaned the current state of his party, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking in a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Kofi Kapito accused the party’s leadership and council of elders of looking on unabated as some members, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his appointees, destroy the image of the party through their actions.



He also bemoaned the failure of the NPP government to address the challenges Ghanaians are facing and the recent utterances of the president against persons who have been criticising his government.



“… today, [the] president is telling his critics that he is unconcerned whether people vote for the NPP or not. I think he was not feeling well that day and so I will forgive him.



“But what I am trying to say is that when it comes to the party (NPP), as they have been saying in their hometown that they will [not] sit for Okyeman to be destroyed, I, Kofi Kapito, will not sit aloof for the NPP to be destroyed,” he said in Twi.



He went on to commend the NPP Members of Parliament (MPs) who demanded that President Akufo-Addo sacks the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, for his poor management of the economy.



“God bless Eugene Antwi Antwi. God bless Patrick Boamah. Andy Appiah-Kubi, all of them, have done well for their courage to take this step,” he added.

IB/SEA