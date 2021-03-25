We are a serious political party, not a fan club - Otokunor to NDC Cadres

Peter Otokunor is a Deputy General Secretary of the NDC

Ghana’s main opposition political party, the NDC, has disassociated itself from demands of a group presenting itself as the Cadres for Accountable Leadership, calling for accountability from John Dramani Mahama.

Addressing a press conference last Tuesday, the group demanded that John Dramani Mahama produces details of the collated election results from the December 2020 polls, as done by the National Democratic Congress.



According to a citinewsroom.com report, the group gave a 14-day ultimatum to the leadership of the NDC to produce their pink sheets or their collated figures.



But, Peter Okotunor, a Deputy General Secretary of the NDC has said that the request should not be taken seriously and that the group “is something that should be ignored and treated with all the contempt it deserves”.



“We are a very serious political party. We don’t joke at all. We are not a fan club. We do not know the group. In fact, I won’t glorify them with the dignity to look at what they have written,” he said on Eyewitness News on Wednesday.

He has also challenged the credibility of the group.



“That organization is non-existent. It is a figment of somebody’s imagination. Somebody just created that to do mischief and I think they should be treated with the contempt they deserve,” he said.



The Supreme Court of Ghana gave its final verdict on the 2020 Election Petition brought to it by John Dramani Mahama, requesting for a re-run of the presidential elections, reaffirming the decision of the Electoral Commission that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo won the polls.



In the meantime, the Cadres for Accountable Leadership has said that it would hold a series of protests to drum home their displeasure, in an attempt to get answers to their demands.