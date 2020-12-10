We are all losers stop claiming 3rd position - Ayariga tells GUM's Kyiri Abosom

Founder and Leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga

Founder and Leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has said it’s a disgrace on the part of the smaller parties, to fail to secure at least one per cent of votes in the presidential and parliamentary elections after spending huge sums of monies for the campaign.

Hassan Ayariga who obtained 7,140 votes representing 0.054 per cent said this performance meant the smaller parties have all failed.



He also urged Ghana Union Movement’s (GUM) Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews, who obtained 105,565 representing 0.805% out of the 13,434,574 votes cast, to remain calm and stop claiming 3rd position as a percentage is insignificant.



Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Thursday, the presidential aspirant said “I want the GUM leader to know that we have all failed. We the smaller parties didn’t even get one per cent of the votes. It is a disgrace and the worst results ever. For all the huge monies we have spent during the campaign and we didn’t even get one per cent is not something that I am not happy about,” he said.

“I am not happy at all, I am sad and so we all have to be ashamed of ourselves and so GUM should stop claiming 3rd position because we have all failed,” he added.



The presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Akufo-Addo won the race with 6,730,413 votes representing 51.59% while the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama placed second, securing 6,214,889 which represents 47.36% of the total ballots cast.