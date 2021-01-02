We are confident state institutions will act in the interest of the country - Atta Mills Institute

CEO of Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho

The Atta-Mills Institute (AMI) has wished President Akufo-Addo and his Vice Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Ghanaians well in the year 2021.

A statement issued and signed by the Founder and CEO Koku Anyidoho said the year 2020 came with it’s own challenges but God saw the nation through it.



He mentioned the 2020 polls and the impending presidential petition expressing strong optimism that the appropriate institutions of state will deal with it.



He was hopeful the case pending would be dealt with in the supreme interest of the entire nation.



“The General Election of 2020 came and went with some issues that are before the appropriate Institutions of State, and we have confidence in the Institutions to deal with the issues in the supreme interest of the forward march of the country.”



The statement prayed for better days and unity towards nation building in the year 2021.



“We fervently pray for better days to lie ahead of us and may we continue to hold hands in our genuine quest to build the Better Ghana that we all desire to live in.”

Read the full statement below



We wish Ghanaians well in 2021-AMI in New Year’s…



We step into 2021 with a firm faith that God shall greatly prosper the works of hands and as a nation, we shall eat from the fruits of our labour.



We wish His Excellency President Akufo-Addo, His Excellency Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and the entire Ghanaian People, all the best in this new year of 2021.

We are still in COVID-19 times, and must continue to observe all the protocols.



Peace be upon our nation and let us extend hands of goodwill to one and all.



Shalom.



Koku Anyidoho (Founder and CEO).