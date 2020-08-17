Politics

We are financially stable to run our campaign - Independent candidate

Independent presidential aspirant, Marricke Kofi Gane

Independent presidential aspirant, Marricke Kofi Gane has professed that quitting the Coalition of Independent Political Aspirants (CIPA) will not in any way affect the funding of his campaign in the 2020 general elections.

Speaking to GhanaWeb after he resigned as a member of CIPA, he noted that his team is financially stable to run the race ahead, revealing that, Ghanaians have been his source of funding since the start of his presidential ambition.



Mr Gane clarified that “It’s not like the coalition was giving us funding in the first place. Ghanaians have been funding this right from the start and when we agreed to join the coalition, it was because we believe we could do things in a certain way, we could show some form of unity to the Ghanaian public. It doesn’t affect us financially at all.



“We’ve been running the campaign; Ghanaians have been contributing and are still contributing so the exit from the coalition doesn’t affect us in any way,” he added.

So far, a total of 16,963,306 persons have successfully registered for the voters identification card to enable them partake in the December 7 elections, Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensa announced at the end of the registration exercise last week.



She explained that the figure is pending processes of de-duplication and adjudication.



Ghanaians will go to the polls on December 7, 2020, to elect a presidential candidate as well as parliamentary candidates to rule the country for the next four years.

