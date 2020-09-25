We are going to win the seat – NDC Candidate for Adentan

The National Democratic Congress Parliamentary Candidate for Adentan Constituency, Mohammed Adamu Ramadan has once again expressed optimism in capturing the seat from incumbent Member of Parliament, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, come December 7, 2020.

Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb TV about his campaign activities, the NDC candidate said without being complacent he has all the hope that he will win the Adentan seat which is marked to be one of the fiercely contested in the upcoming elections.



“It is going very well; we are going to win the seat. I don’t want to get complacent but I am very confident that we are going to win the seat back this time around,” he told GhanaWeb TV when he visited some victims of a fire outbreak in his constituency on Friday, September 25, 2020.



Mr Ramadan also addressed the issue of missing names in the ongoing voter register exhibition exercise saying even though the issue has not been widespread in the constituency, there have been some recorded cases.



So far it has not been widespread. The few people who haven’t found their names have filled the inclusion forms. So we are monitoring it closely. We are seeing what we can do once there is an extension now so there is going to be a lot more involvement.



He entreated the Electoral Commission to engage the political parties stating that the credibility of the upcoming elections is heavily reliant on the sanctity of the voter register.



“Like our flagbearer has said, he is calling on the Electoral Commission to suspend the exercise so they go back and do everything well. Because the source document for every credible election is the voter register. So, if it is flawed then we have a problem at hand. So, I entreat the Electoral Commission to listen and involve all the political parties so we see how we can continue to enjoy our democracy and have credible elections.”

The Electoral Commission of Ghana a week ago kicked off a voter exhibition exercise ahead of the December polls.







The opposition NDC in the early days of the exercise raised an alarm over what they described as major discrepancies such as names being missing from the register.



Former President John Dramani Mahama who is the NDC’s flagbearer decided to suspend his campaign and in an address from the party’s headquarters on Thursday, September 24, 2020, called on the Electoral Commission to rectify the anomalies which he says has the potential to plunge the country into chaos.



