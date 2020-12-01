We are in control - Central Tongu Electoral Commission

Ghana goes to the polls on December 7

Mrs Comfort Amoah, Central Tongu District Electoral Officer has expressed satisfaction about the commencement of the special voting exercise, which is currently underway at the Central Tongu District office of the EC.

In all, 430 voters who are to perform electoral duties on December 7 are expected to cast their ballot during the 10-hour period.



Some eligible voters who started the queue as early as 0540 hours, initiated the process when the polls began at 0700 hours.



Some of the voters told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) “as good citizens, we set-off early to have out turn so we cast our ballot and return to work”.



Mrs Amoah explained to party agents present that their intention was to do a fair job, "nobody here intends to do anything sinister so if you don't understand anything, just ask us".



"We need to cooperate to do everything peacefully for Ghana's wellbeing."

Agents of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Party (NDP) were present for the process.



The parliamentary candidates for the Central Tongu Constituency are, Mr Raymond Escambellar Abledu of the NPP, Mr Hottordze Alex Roosevelt of the NDC and Eugene Siabi Mensah of the NDP.



Issues concerning missing names from the register have since been recorded.



As of 0900 hours, 80 voters had cast their votes when the GNA visited the polling station.