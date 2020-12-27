We are not associated with Gonjaland Youth for Peace and Development - Gonjaland Youth Association

Members of the Gonjaland Youth for Peace and Development on their peace walk

The recognised and umbrella Youth group for all Youth Associations in Gonjaland called the Gonjaland Youth Association has disassociated itself from a peace walk by a group called the “Gonjaland Youth for Peace and Development” and their subsequent call on former President John Dramani Mahama to concede defeat and congratulate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who has been declared as President elect by the Electoral Commission of Ghana after the 7th December Presidential election.

The National Executives of the respected and accepted Gonjaland Youth Association formed in 1976 stated that said it has come to their attention that a group called “Gonjaland Youth for Peace and Development” have organised a Peace Walk in Buipe and that they are not in anyway connected to the said group.



A statement signed by the General Secretary of the Gonjaland Youth Association Mr Mohammed Abdul- Adams said; “we the National and Executive Committee of the Gonjaland Youth Association wishes to informing everyone that the said group is not Gonjaland Youth Association, and that our Association, is in no way connected to the said group.



We therefore wish to officially disassociate our Association from the said Peace walk and its organisers”.



A group of New Patriotic Party (NPP) members in the Savannah Region calling themselves the “Gonjaland Youth for Peace and Development” have asked former President John Dramani Mahama to either concede defeat and congratulate the president-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo or resort to the law court to argue his case.

The group made this call when they embarked on a peace walk in Buipe in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region last week.



The convener of the peace walk and the NPP Communication officer for the Yapei- Kusawgu constituency, Ibrahim Mahafuzu said the Savannah Region is known for its peaceful coexistence and that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, who hails from the Region, should not be the one to destabilise the peace enjoyed in the country.



He said former President Mahama should call the president-elect to congratulate him or stop the demonstrations by his supporters and seek justice in court.