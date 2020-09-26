We are not happy with your actions - Regent of Tefle Tademe condemns separatist group

A photo of some members of the separatist group

Residents and elders of Tefle Tademe, a farming community within the South Tongu District of the Volta region have expressed utmost disgust about the move initiated by members of the separatist group.

The group, calling itself the Homeland Study Group Foundation is advocating the right of self-determination of the people of Western Togoland in their community.



Tsamiga Tordia Dapaah, the chief linguist of Togbui Gbormorde Siame, regent of Tefle Tademe, who spoke on behalf of the Chief, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) they were in shock, when they heard about the activities of the Western Togoland group at the Tademe-Bakpa junction on Friday.



"We never anticipated any move from this so-called Western Togoland group in our area and we are not part of them," Togbui Dapaah said.



He narrated that at about 0200 hours on Friday, the community was woken by loud sounds at the junction causing some drivers plying the Aflao Accra road to divert to other adjoining routes.



"We saw some unknown men and women chanting and singing war songs with logs used as barricades to block the major road causing huge vehicular traffic, when they got to the scene," he said.



He further said the ‘strange and scary scene’ made it difficult for them to approach the group for questioning saying they were apprehensive of future occurrence and called on the government to stump their authority on the demands of the group.

Mr Benjamin Amekudzi, the Assembly-man for Tefle Electoral Area in an interaction with the GNA said the actions of the group in his area should be condemned.







He said members of the group numbering about 45 burnt lorry tyres and logs to restrain drivers from using the road.



"When we got to the scene, these people managed to stop every car from moving and in the process, some security officers sustained injuries."



Mr. Amekudzi explained that the situation led to rapid security reinforcement with some military and police officers arriving to ensure law and order.



He said three members of the group received gunshot wounds and were currently receiving treatment at the Sogakope District hospital, while others are at large.

Mr. Emmanuel Louis Agamah, District Chief Executive for South Tongu disclosed to the GNA that the activities of the group would be brought under control.



He also said his outfit did not pick any intelligence regarding the actions of the group, but swift security measures would be put in place to suppress their movements.



The GNA observed that heavy Police and Military enforcement had been deployed at the junction to maintain free movement of vehicles.



No arrests were made at the time of the GNA's visit at 1300 hours to the scene of the incident.