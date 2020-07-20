Politics

We are not worried about the appointment of NDC's running mate - Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Minister for Information and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ofoase Ayirebi Constituency, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has said that while he admires the qualities of Prof.Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as a respected academic, he holds the view that these qualities cannot cure ex-president Mahama’s inability to manage Ghana’s economy.

He made these statements in an exclusive interview with Kwame Afrifa Mensah on Happy FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show.



“We don’t have any headache over the appointment of Prof.Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang. She is a respected academic. I have personally known and worked with her at IEA. But you will recall that when she was appointed, Felix Kwakye Ofosu stated on his social media page that ‘it is her’. But it is not about her. It is about him, John Dramani Mahama,” he said.



According to the Information Minister, Ex-President John Dramani Mahama has proven that he is unable to manage the economy of Ghana and also manage a crisis situation; even situations he creates.



“John Dramani Mahama is the one running for the presidency. He has demonstrated the inability to run Ghana’s economy. He took us to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a loan because the economy was unstable. Are you suggesting that the Vice President for any Government cures it for the president who has demonstrated inability to run the economy?



Mahama has shown his inability to manage a crisis even one that he has created himself. We remember the energy crisis of his day. How did he resolve it so that by 2017, we were going through the crisis and finding ways to resolve it?

John Mahama has demonstrated direct involvements in direct highly questionable transactions. Was his running mate part of his ford expeditions; what he says is a gift?”



Kojo Oppong Nkrumah was of the view that even if Ghanaians were to scrutinize Mahama’s running mate it will be based on her track record as a former education minister and as such no one will replace the scrutiny of John Mahama with that of his running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.



“We will be comparing the records of Nana Addo and Mahama to ascertain whose policies have helped the poor and those who have not had the chance to school”, he added.



The flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, picked his former Education Minister Naana Opoku-Agyemang as running mate for the 2020 general elections.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang was revealed as the running mate at a meeting of the NDC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) at the party’s headquarters at Adabraka in Accra on Monday, 6th July 2020.

