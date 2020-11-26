We are ready to Police December polls professionally – Security agencies

Security Agencies in the Upper East Region have resolved and expressed their readiness to police the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections in December to maintain the prevailing peace in the country for continued and accelerated development.

They reiterated their commitment to live by their mandate as spelt out in the 1992 Constitution and exhibit high levels of professionalism and ethical standards to ensure fairness and peace before, during and after the election.



The Security Services made these known during a regional peace walk organized in Bolgatanga by the Security Agencies as part of efforts to sensitize the public on the need to embrace peace during the election.



It was to further demonstrate to Ghanaians their preparedness to deal with any acts that had the tendency to mar the election and the peace the country was currently enjoying.



The exercise brought together personnel from the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana National Ambulance Service, Ghana Prisons Service, and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Ghana National Fire Service and the Military.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Mr Osei Ampofo-Duku, the Regional Police Commander, stated that personnel from his outfit were prepared to impartially maintain law and order during the election.

He explained that all logistics necessary to enable the Police Service to carry out their duties were provided and the personnel would be deployed accordingly.



He said the region had over 1,400 polling stations across the 15 constituencies and about one-third of the number was identified as flashpoints and his outfit took into consideration during the deployment of personnel strategy.



Mr Duku disclosed that apart from the joint mobile operation team that would be ready to assist any polling station or constituency that needed help, some military personnel were also assigned to certain polling stations identified as high-risk areas.



“The enthusiasm and zeal we have exhibited today depict our readiness to professionally execute our mandate. This is not the time to show our preference to any party, our preference is Ghana, so I am urging you to be impartial to promote peace because that is our duty and that is what we have been called to do,” he admonished.



Lieutenant Colonel, Commanding Officer 11 Mechanized Battalion, Minitah Agyemang, the Regional Military Commander, noted that the destiny, peace and security of the country in the December polls was the responsibility of the security personnel and challenged his colleagues to “prove equal to the task”.

The Regional Military Commander expressed the hope that the country would remain peaceful and united after the elections.



Mr Baffour Yaw Asare, the Regional Commander of the Customs Divisions of the GRA, admonished the security personnel to remain neutral especially in settling matters during the elections to ensure that all parties involved were satisfied with the outcome.



The route march was done through the principal streets of Bolgatanga amidst drumming and exhibition of skills and displaying of placards advocating peace and eschewing violence and was joined by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and the media.



