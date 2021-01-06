We are taking our rightful place in Parliament – NDC MPs

Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu Constituency, A.B.A Fuseini

The NDC Members of Parliament have defended their decision to occupy the right hand of the chamber which has always been the reserved of the majority.

According MP for Sagnarigu, Alhassan Bashir A. Fuseini the new sitting position assumed by the NDC MPs is a confirmation of their status as the MPs with majority seats.



Despite official numbers proving otherwise, ABA Fuseini said that the NDC won majority of Parliamentary seats in the December 7 elections and have assumed their rightful place in the house.



“There is no matter to resolve. We have not violated any sitting arrangement. The good people of this country voted for change so our status has been transformed from minority to majority so we are taking our rightful place. We don’t have to wait for anyone to tell us where to sit” he said.

Meanwhile, the NPP Chief Whip in Parliament Frank Annor Dompreh has berated the NDC MPs for the move.



He indicated that what the NDC members have done is an invitation for confrontation and that the NPP will not fall for it.



“It's an invitation to a confrontational exchange because it's unnecessary. They want to create a bad impression for people to fall for it that they are in the majority. I’m surprised that Haruna Iddrisu is leading this. When I walked into the chamber, he was the first person I went to and he couldn’t give any tangible reason why they what they did," the MP stated.