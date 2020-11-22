We are treating every polling station as flashpoint – Superintendent Anyani

Ghana goes to the polls on December 7

Superintendent Andrew Anyani, the Municipal Police Commander of Asante-Akim South, has cautioned all troublemakers including vigilante groups, to stay away from polling stations within his jurisdiction on Election Day.

He said the command was leaving nothing to chance and would treat all 160 polling stations in the Constituency as flashpoints to avert any unforeseen disturbances on December 7.



Speaking at a peace forum organised by the Concerned Asante Akim Muslim Youth at Juaso, the Police Commander, said though only 30 stations had been identified as flashpoints in the Constituency every polling station would be considered a potential flashpoint.



The forum, which was on the theme, “The Role of the Muslim Youth in Ensuring a Peaceful Election”, brought together all key political actors in the Municipality including representatives from the Police, political parties, and the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).



It was aimed at sensitising the Muslim youth to resist any attempt by politicians to use them to perpetrate violence, but rather contribute towards achieving a peaceful election as responsible citizens.



Superintendent Anyani said the seriousness he would attach to the 30 identified flashpoints in terms of security would be extended to all polling stations to ensure order and sanity throughout the process.

“We are going to ensure that all polling stations would be provided with adequate security and it is our expectation that the electorate would comport themselves so that we can collectively have a peaceful election,” he stated.



He commended the Muslim youth for putting together the programme, which he described as a laudable initiative worth emulating by other youth groups ahead of the election.



He said it was refreshing that the youth who formed most people often used to foment trouble, were campaigning for peace and urged them to reach out to other youth in various communities in the Municipality.



Mr. Hassan Ibrahim, Coordinator of the Muslim Youth, said Islam frowned on violence and that Islamic scholars had always taught Muslims tolerance and peaceful co-existence, but illiteracy was driving most of the youth into all forms of nefarious activities.



He said the group was working hard to encourage the Muslim youth to engage in productive ventures that would guarantee them a brighter future to correct the violence tag associated with the Muslim youth over the years.