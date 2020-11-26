We are unfazed by Ben Ephson’s projected 52% win for Akufo-Addo – NDC

NDC flag

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has indicated it unfazed by the latest projections made by pollster Ben Ephson ahead of the 2020 election.

According to the party, the same Ben Ephson who is the Managing Editor for the dispatch Newspaper projected a win for the then governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the then opposition New Patriotic Party in the 2016 election.



But the NDC suffered a humiliating defeat in the said election.



To the opposition NDC, he projecting a win for the NPP is an indication that the NPP will be booted out of power at the end of the 2020 election.

NDC’s National Organizer for the NDC Joshua Akamba who was reacting to the projections made by Ben Ephson said “Ben Ephson predicted the same thing for us in 2016 and it sent us into opposition. This is something that is going to take the NPP into opposition, he predicted it before, and when he did, the opposite happened so let the NPP not be happy at all.



Ghana will once again be blessed to have a leader like John Mahama who will deliver Ghanaians from the wicked hands of Nana Akufo-Addo”.



Pollster Ben Ephson has projected that the New Patriotic Party’s Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will win the impending election by 52% while the opposition flagbearer John Mahama will garner 45.%.