We are unfazed by Mahama’s promise to legalise Okada - Transport Minister

Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah

Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah has said that the government is unfazed by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama's promise to Okada riders that he will legalize the trade when he wins power in December.

Mahama’s promise to the Okada riders seems to have resonated with the people with a section of Okada riders recently storming a radio station to pledge their unflinching support to him ahead of the 2020 polls.



But Mr. Asiamah insists that the current administration is not worried, saying, “Let me tell you, we are not frightened by anything. We are supposed to govern this country to the best of our abilities.”



“let us not compare this issue that somebody has made a campaign promise, so come and respond to it. That is why in 2012 when the law was passed to ban the use of motorbikes, it was not banned. President John Dramani Mahama was the president,” he explained this on an Accra based radio station, monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

“I beg your pardon, if today he has come out and said that if he is voted into power, he will change that position, then maybe I don’t know what he means”, he emphasized.



“But this is a matter that we need to take our time, consult the people, come out with the views that will determine the law that we need to put in place because laws are made to be changed because they are not static”, he added.

