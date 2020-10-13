We are with you - Akufo-Addo consoles late MP's family

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo visit the family of Mfantseman MP

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Monday assured the family of the murdered Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfantseman, Mr. Ekow Kwansah Hayford that the Government would offer them the needed support in every endeavor.

President Akufo-Addo who visited the residence of the law maker at Mankessim to empathize with the family, expressed his condolences.



The late MP was brutally murdered on Friday dawn by a group of gunmen when he was returning from a campaign tour along the Abeadze Dominase.



He left behind a wife and two children and an aged mother.



Preident Akufo-Addo expressed dismay and grief over the death of the MP, saying the Central Region and the Nation at large had lost a great, dedicated and vibrant asset whose foremost interest was to serve his Region and Country.

“Indeed , he was really preparing to make lives better for his constituents with his second term appearance in Parliament, but this unfortunate incident happened at a time we all didn’t expect , yet, the battle is the Lord's”, he added.



President Akufo-Addo reassured that the Government would help support especially the nuclear family the way the deceased would have done if he was alive.



He told the family to live with the hope that, the Police would bring the perpetuators of his heinous killing to book and make the law deal vigorously with them.



He further said the MP’s death “is a personal blow to me," he said, adding that “the whole Nation is with you even in this difficult time."