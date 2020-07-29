Politics

'We build, you destroy, we fight corruption, you promote it' - NDC man to NPP

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A communication team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Eric Sosu has slammed the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) describing the party as one that lacks the knowledge, skills and competence to transform Ghana’s economy.

The communicator said the NPP is full of empty head who only come to power to amass wealth for themselves, cronies, families and friends.



Mr. Sosu told Rainbow Radio that unlike the NDC that has consistently introduced social policies that have helped in transforming and shaping lives, the NPP has only corrupted the system and mismanaged the resources we have.



He described President Akufo-Addo as a clueless president who has failed in fighting corruption but succeeded in appointing more family members, cronies and close associates.



All these he lamented were the opposite of what the president promised Ghanaians in 2016.

To him, the four years of Nana Addo has created division in the country, job losses, political victimisation, collapse of indigenous banks and businesses, intimidation, threats and lies.



Ghanaians he advised must give former President John Dramani Mahama an opportunity, to come back and help rescue them from the economic hardship, unemployment, nepotism, corruption and incompetent NPP.



The NDC policies he added will change lives, transform the economy and create equal opportunities for every citizen no matter their location in Ghana.



”We have the enviable record in rolling out policies that have helped to transform our society. We have the record that has helped to identify vulnerable people to be empowered as business owners. We can do it again, so give Mahama the second chance,” he declared.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.