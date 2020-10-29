‘We can’t even use 8 years to construct all roads in Ghana’ – Ashanti Region Minister

Ashanti Regional minister, Simon Osei-Mensah

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr. Simon Osei-Mensah has suggested that the government cannot use eight years to solve all the road problems in the country.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in December 2019 declared the year 2020 as the year of roads, saying that roads are critical in the development of any nation and that the development of the much-touted roads under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama’s administration was untrue.



“Where are the so-called unprecedented infrastructure projects?,” the President asked.



Contrary to the words of the President, Mr. Simon Osei-Mensah has said that the country cannot afford to complete all road projects even if a timeline of eight years is given.

“We can’t construct all roads in Ghana even in 8 years but for sure, we will construct all strategic roads in Ghana to ease the road and transport burden of Ghanaians. We plan and strategize.”



“We are not doing things for votes. If we are able to solve the problems, it will inherently bring us the votes,” Mr. Simon Osei-Mensah said in an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM on the Pure Morning Drive.



