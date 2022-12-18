We cannot fight for political power and be like NPP - Mahama to NDC

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has advised the National Democratic Congress (NDC), not to repeat the mistakes of the governing New Patriotic Party.

He said the citizens are looking to the NDC but that it was proper for them to distinguish themselves as a better alternative.



Mr. Mahama said it was needless to fight for power and repeat the mistakes of the one you took over from.



Delivering an address at the party’s national delegates congress on December 17, 2022, he said “there is no use fighting for political power if you are going to commit the same mistakes and abuses the NPP has inflicted on Ghanaians.



"The NDC must be the government of infrastructure. The NDC must be the government that protects human lives. The NDC must be the government of economic prosperity and growth. The NDC of modesty and humility. The NDC must be the government that fights corruption and the dissipation of public funds. The NDC must be the government of prudence and accountability.”

He challenged the party to demonstrate to Ghanaians that it was ready to be the alternative government come 2025.



“The first step towards doing that is by proving that we can manage our own internal affairs and hold ourselves to acceptable standards of behaviour and that is why I wish to reiterate my call on all of us here to be mindful of our actions and play our roles at this congress peacefully so we may leave here a more united and stronger force capable of leading the efforts to save Ghana from collapse.”



He stressed he had no preferred candidate and was prepared to work with those who will emerge as the winners of the elections.