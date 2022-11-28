We caught policemen stealing from Saglemi Housing project - Sam George alleges

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has alleged that personnel of the Ghana Police Service deployed to protect the Saglemi Housing project are the ones behind the theft of materials meant for the completion of the project.

According to Sam George, whose constituency hosts the Saglemi Housing Project, some of his constituents caught some policemen transporting materials meant for the project.



Speaking in a Good Morning Ghana interview monitored by GhanaWeb on Thursday (November 26), the MP added that the policemen said they were given orders from above to transport the materials when they were caught.



“By the time they (the current government) took office, almost all the fittings for all the 1520 apartments that were completed were there – toilet bowls and tiles. You know the police people that were put in charge as security, went and stole the things.



“I am saying this on record because my boys arrested them. The police people who were sent there as national security to protect the property stole the tiles, stole the toilet bowls. My own boys in Tsopoli arrested them.



“We took the case to the Tema (Police) Regional Commander. And when we arrested them, they claimed that they were instructed to remove the things from the top,” he said.

He also said that the attempt by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government to sell the project to private developers is a form of state capture.



He added that the John Dramani Mahama government contracted a loan to build the project which it has fully paid.



