We dare not fail ‘suffering’ Ghanaians looking up to us – Alabi to NDC

Prof. Joshua Alabi, National NDC Campaign Manager.

The National Democratic Congress’ 2020 Campaign Manager, Professor Joshua Alabi, has admonished the NDC campaign team to work hard for the party’s victory in the upcoming general elections.

He said Ghanaians are relying on the John Mahama-led NDC to rescue them from the hardships and the arbitrary use of power the “corrosive” New Patriotic party (NPP) government has plonked on them ever since they assumed power in January 2017.



Professor Alabi was addressing party members shortly after the flag bearer of NDC, H.E John Dramani Mahama, inaugurated the national campaign team at the NDC headquarters on Wednesday.



The Campaign Team



The party, which is preparing to unveil its manifesto dubbed ‘the people’s manifesto, announced its national campaign team on June 30 headed by Professor Joshua Alabi, with former Health Minister Alex Segbefia as his deputy.



The team is to facilitate its campaign towards the December 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

The Director of Operations for the campaign is Lt. Col. Larry Gbevlo-Lartey (Rtd), with James Agyenim Boateng as the Campaign Spokesperson, Mawuena Trebarh and Margaret Ansei as the Deputy Campaign Spokespersons, while Gen. R.S. Blay (Rtd) is the Strategic Advisor to the Campaign Team.



Other members of the team include National Communications Officer Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi; former Chief of Staff Hon Julius Debrah; Hon Kofi Totobi Quakyi; Minority Leader Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, Hon Hudu Yahaya and NDC National Youth Organiser George Opare Addo.



Other members are former Ghana’s High Commissioner to India, Ambassador Sam Pee Yalley; Dr. Valerie Sawyer; NDC’s National Director of Elections Hon Elvis Afriyie Ankrah; NDC National Chairman Hon Samuel Ofosu Ampofo; Ambassador Victor Smith; National Organizer Comrade Joshua Akamba; Dr. Hannah Louisa Bissiw, National Women’s. Organizer; Alhaji Mohammed Mamah, National Zongo Caucus Coordinator; Hon Samuel Sarpong; and Dr. Nana Ama Brown Klutse.







Assurances

In his speech, Professor Alabi congratulated the newly nominated running mate for the party, Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang and estolled her enviable achievements across the globe, saying her nomination would help the party secure victory in the polls.



To his team members, Professor Alabi encouraged them to leave no stone unturned in the bid to bring back the NDC to power.



“We cannot, and we dare not fail the good people of the country,” the former UPSA Vice-Chancellor stated and emphasized that not only was the NDC seeking power to continue with the numerous projects” but also to create jobs for the people, money in their pockets and food on their table.”



He also promised to work with the youth as well as the rank and file of the party for victory in the elections.





“Safety and security of Ghanaians have been threatened [under President Akufo-Addo]… and we need to redeem them from the hardships of the NPP led by President Akufo-Addo,” he added while underscoring the need for all members to work hard for the party’s victory.



“With my able team, I assure you nothing but victory 2020,” Professor Alabi assured the rapturous audience.



He admitted “leadership is not easy” but pledged the NDC would rise up to the challenge and be guided by the needs of the people while they work for the people.



Professor Alabi went on to assure the supporters of the Congress to do their best to bring the party to power to rescue the suffering masses from the many problems Ghanaians are battling in recent times.



NDC Will Put Ghana First

In his remarks, the 2020 NDC flag bearer, H.E John Mahama, assured Ghanaians his next government will fully act on the concerns of Ghanaians to create wealth for all.



“As a president I, together with my able Vice-President, Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang, will put the people before politics,” Mahama pledged at the NDC’s Adabraka headquarters.



The former president, who appointed Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang his running mate Monday, says he is well prepared to put Ghana back on track and continue with his unfinished projects as well as serve the people in honesty.

