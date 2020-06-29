Diasporian News

We deserve to be registered - Ghanaians in diaspora

Some Ghanaians in the diaspora have petitioned the Electoral Commission (EC) to put in place measures to register them so they can also vote in the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The group fears their absence in Ghana and their ability to return due to the closure of borders could deprive them of the opportunity to register and vote.



The petition which was signed by the Global Coordinator Richard Dela Sky said: ”We intend, as law-abiding citizens, to vote and or take part in the 2020 national elections scheduled to take place in December.



We are, however, currently out of Ghana, pursuing various lawful activities.



We are aware that the government of Ghana has closed all our national borders in a bid to block further importation of fresh cases of the raging Covid19 pandemic into our motherland.



We are aware that other governments have taken various immigration measures to protect their residents from the Covid19 pandemic.

We are, at the same time, aware that the Electoral Commission (EC) intends to compile a new voters’ register for Ghana and has, to that effect, been given the blessings of the Supreme Court in the NDC and Another vs EC case.



We, however, fear that compiling a new voters’ register in our absence from Ghana, and without full implementation of the Representation of the People (Amendment) Act 2006 (ROPAA), will mean our names will not be on the electoral roll,” it added.



Read the full petition Below





