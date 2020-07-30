General News

We didn't obstruct justice in the trial of the Montie 3 - Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Vice Presidential Candidate for the NDC, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former Minister of Education, Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang has corrected the wrong impression been circulated around regarding her involvement with the Montie 3 saga.

In 2016, the former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) joined hundreds of senior NDC members who signed a petition to then-President John Dramani Mahama asking him to pardon the Montie trio which he responded.



Ever since she was announced as the running mate for NDC Flagbearer for the 2020 December polls, she has been criticized by a section of the public for calling for the release of the trio who had verbally attacked and threatened judges.

“We never went to the court to obstruct justice but allowed the legal system to take its due course. We never interfered with the process and even our judicial system allows for remorseful suspects to be pardoned."



“Even recently a lot of prisoners have been pardoned by the President. Look at what is happening in this current government, they always shield wrongdoers and don’t even allow for prosecution as compared to our example,” she told Kwabena Korankye on Cape Coast-based Live FM.

