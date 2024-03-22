We don’t hate homosexuals – President of Catholic Bishops Conference

Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi is the president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference

The President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, has affirmed that the institution does not stigmatise or hate homosexuals.

Speaking to TV XYZ News, the renowned clergyman explained that such practitioners must be counselled and supported by their families to change their ways.



While asking for support for the LGBTQ+ community, Most. Reverend Gyamfi was quick to add that the Catholic Church won’t condone their practice as it goes against societal norms and values. He also indicated that the Bible is also against their practice.



Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi made it clear in the interview on March 21, 2024, that “our church frowns on these practices [homosexuality], but these people, just as other criminals, live in society and worship with us. We abhor criminality, but we have to ensure that they are not stigmatised.



“They need our support to stop these bad practices, especially when we suspect they do so. Their families should counsel them well and ensure that they turn away from their bad deeds.”



His comment comes at a time when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is under pressure to assent to the anti-LGBT+ Bill that was passed by Parliament a few days ago.



A letter from the president’s office said that it would wait for the outcome of two legal challenges from the Supreme Court before the bill goes to Akufo-Addo for assent.

The anti-LGBTQ Bill, unanimously passed by Ghana’s parliament, has been on hold, but the Roman Catholic Bishops want Akufo-Addo to sign the bill as soon as possible since it was supported by the Christians and Muslims in the country.



“Parliament has the right to make laws. We don’t care what the president has said elsewhere, but what we expect from the president is to give his assent to the bill to be passed into law,” Most Rev. Gyamfi stated.



Most Rev. Matthew Gyamfi highlighted that they are looking up to parliament to fulfil the demands of the laws, and the president has no way to change the will of the entire population.



He debunked the claim that Pope Francis said a man can marry another man and the church will bless their marriage, indicating that it was never true and that people misinterpreted the message.



“He only said we should not segregate against anyone. People come to us for prayers every day, so the Pope indicated that we should not ask about the sexuality of someone before we pray for them,” he concluded.