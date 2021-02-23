We don’t know Public Enterprises Ministry – Minority MP’s on Vetting C’ttee

Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu

Confusion has rocked the vetting of Mr Joseph Cudjoe, the Minister-designate for Public Enterprises as Minority legislators with Parliament’s Appointments Committee are questioning the legitimacy of that portfolio.

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu noted that he does not know of any ministry called Public Enterprises and hence cannot quiz the nominee on it.



He asked the chairman of the committee Joseph Osei Owusu, to get in touch with the presidency to get them a formal correspondence regarding the Public Enterprises office.



“Even if it takes midnight with correspondence from the presidency we will be here to work. As we proceed there is no Ministry for Public Enterprises and our hands are tied because we should be assessing him based on the role he is going to play,” Mr Iddrisu said on Tuesday, 23 February 2021.

The majority side, however, wanted the vetting to go on while the Presidency is consulted thereafter.



After a while, the Chairman of the committee agreed to take a break to consult and resolve the issue before the vetting resumes.