We don’t need your security at Mahama’s house – Sam George to Police

Sam Nartey George, Ningo Prampram MP

Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram Constituency, Samuel Nartey George wants the Ghana Police Service to vacate the premises of the NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

According to reports gathered by Ghanaweb, some supporters of the party had planned to block the road leading to the house of the former president after rumours went rife that the Peace Council was going to convince John Mahama to concede defeat.



However, when Police personnel got to the house of the NDC flagbearer, they were denied entry and were informed that John Mahama had stepped out.



Briefing the media shortly after a confrontation with personnel from the Ghana Police Service, Sam George stated that the former President has not requested for the presence of police personnel.



“I just arrived and had a confrontation with the police,” Sam George told TV3.

He added, “We’ve tried to de-escalate the situation we don’t need the police. They are needed for other things but John Mahama does not need them.”



With regards to the reports of road blockage, he said, “As you can see, these are vehicles passing so I don’t see any blockage.”



According to the MP, the presence of the police “is going to escalate the situation we cannot be intimidated.”