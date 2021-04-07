We encourage collaboration – Prof. Mohammed Salifu

Director-General of Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), Prof. Mohammed Salifu

The Director-General of Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), Prof. Mohammed Salifu says one fundamental strategy in promoting tertiary education in Ghana is to have partnerships in the sector.

He made this known when the Provost of Lancaster University-Ghana, Prof. Malcom McIver paid a courtesy call on him at his office.



Prof. Mclver used the opportunity to congratulate Prof. Salifu on his appointment as the Director-General, which he believed was very well deserving.



In his welcome statement, Prof. Salifu gave an overview of the new entity, GTEC, which is an amalgamation of the erstwhile National Council for Tertiary Education and National Accreditation Board.



For his part, Prof. Mclver informed his host about the decision of Lancaster University – Ghana to expand its operations in the country by moving to a bigger campus and grow its portfolio by introducing STEM and vocational programmes.

Prof. Salifu, in his response, stated that GTEC supports the new direction of Lancaster as it is in line with the Government’s developmental agenda and will position Ghana as the regional hub for tertiary education.



He further gave assurances of GTEC’s preparedness to facilitate the growth of private tertiary education institutions in Ghana to give them a voice.



Lancaster University – Ghana is the Ghana campus of Lancaster University, UK, and a member of the Transnational Academic Group. They have been operating in Ghana for seven years.