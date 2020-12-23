We erred in your sack – NPP begs Fomena MP

Member of Parliament for Fomena, Andrews Asiamah Amoakoh

Majority Leader of Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has apologized to the Member of Parliament for Fomena, Andrews Asiamah Amoakoh, for suspending him from the party and Parliament.

According to him, the party has eaten a humble pie and has admitted that it erred and has since said sorry to the Fomena Member of Parliament.



“The party has eaten the humble pie. So yes, we admitted that our decision to expel him from the party and parliament was wrong. The position of the party is that let’s trace our steps back. The party has taken a decision to unwind. We said to him that we are sorry,” he revealed while dismissing claims of a hung Parliament in the 8th Parliament in 2021.



Andrews Asiamah Asamoah who is a Member of Parliament for Fomena Constituency in the Ashanti Region was sacked from the NPP because he followed his principles and contested for the seat as an Independent candidate.

Hon. Asiamah was insulted and rejected for believing in his principles that the President Nana Addo Dankwa while on campaign indicated that he cannot work with such a character and therefore the people of Fomena should vote against him.



However, he has become the determinant for the governing NPP to have a majority in Parliament.



Although the NDC has contacted him to join their side in Parliament, the Member of Parliament for Fomena has insisted that he will join the NPP side of Parliament.