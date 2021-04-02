We have a country to rescue; we don’t have your time - NDC to Allotey Jacobs

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, Social Commentator

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has reacted to claims by Allotey Jacobs that the party is threatening to kill him.

Former Central Regional Chair of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Allotey Jacobs has alleged that some unknown members of his former party have sent a death squad after him.



According to him, he was alerted by a high-ranking member of the party and believes he would have already been dead if not for his guardian angel’s timely alert.



But, member of the NDC communications team, Haruna Amaliba in an interview with Happy FM’s Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show reacting to this allegation said: “Allotey Jacobs is a greedy old man. NDC shouldn’t downplay his words. I won’t be surprised that he will take money from some people to allow them kidnap or kill him. Will you be surprised that Allotey will take money for his death and give the money to his children? Do you know how greedy he is? Budgeting 1.5 billion to buy meat pie?



We have no time for Allotey Jacobs because we have a nation to rescue”.

Haruna noted that no one in the NDC cares so much about Allotey Jacobs to call for his death.



Per his view, Allotey brought more trouble in the party than he could ever bring blessings.



“Allotey is so irresponsible and greedy that when we handed him the central region, we gave him 16 constituencies in 2012, but because of his greediness, he left us with four seats”, he said.



The Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs was fired from NDC as the party’s disciplinary committee found Mr. Jacobs guilty of allegations of misconduct and anti-party conduct brought against him.