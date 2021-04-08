We have adequate laws to deal with money doublers, spiritualists on TV – Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

here have been several calls on the National Media Commission (NMC) to stop media houses from airing programmes of money doublers and spiritualists on their platforms following the recent murder incident that happened at Kasoa over the weekend.

Several Ghanaians have stressed that it’s about time media houses regulate the contents they show on their platforms.



Reacting to this development, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah noted that there are already existing laws enshrined in Article 164 of the Constitution that can help regulators deal with these issues.



He noted that the NMC and other regulators have been legally empowered to bring the perpetrators book.



In an interview on CitiTV’s Point of View programme on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, said, “We’ve had reason to draw the attention of various regulators to some content on our media platforms that we think are unwholesome. We’ve had reason to draw the attention of various regulators that in today’s body of laws, there are enough laws to deal with some of these things, and we think that they have the capacity and legal remit to deal with it now….We are at a juncture where I think gradually there is common ground now to deal with such issues.”



An 11-year-old boy was murdered by his two teenage friends at Lamptey Mills, a suburb of Kasoa in the Central Region on April 3, 2021.

According to reports, the two teenagers planned on using the deceased for money rituals as directed by a spiritualist.



The two teenagers appeared before the Ofaakor District Court Tuesday, April 6, 2021. They are however still in police custody as investigations proceed.



Meanwhile, the fetish priestess at the centre of this crime has been arrested.



