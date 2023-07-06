We have an Attorney General, not a Minister of Justice - Sammy Gyamfi

Director of Communications of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

The Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has said Ghana is currently lacking a true Minister of Justice, raising concerns about the commitment of the current minister Godfred Yeboah Dame to administer fair trial and justice to political opponents.

According to Sammy Gyamfi, the country may have an Attorney-General but not a Minister of Justice as the performance of Godfred Dame and his role in his opinion does not live up to the responsibilities associated with the title.



According to him, Godfred Dame has consistently demonstrated a lack of interest in fair trials and justice, instead utilizing his prosecutorial powers to target political opponents.



“One thing is clear in all these things that Ghana today does not have a minister of Justice. We may have an Attorney- General who is the principal legal advisor to the president, but we don’t have a minister of justice.



“Because the man who bears that title has demonstrated time and again that he doesn’t deserve that title, he doesn’t understand the responsibilities that come with that title,” he said.



Despite the criminal trial against the Assin North MP, Sammy Gyamfi indicated that the NDC will endure the current situation and come out even stronger.

“But we want to serve notice to him that the NDC has been through this before, this is not the first time we are seeing this kind of witch-hunt.



“We saw that in the immediate aftermath of the 2008 elections, they said that by the time they were through with us, the NDC would have collapsed. But here we are formidable and stronger than ever. We will go through this, and we will come out successful,” he added.



The NDC’s Communications Officer made it clear that accountability for Godfred Dame is certain, emphasizing that the day of reckoning will not wait until after the 2024 elections.



“And one thing is certain, that the day of reckoning, the day of accountability for Godfred Yeboah Dame is coming. In fact, that day will not come after the 2024 election. That day will come soon because very soon we will be holding his speech to the fire of accountability,” he added.



