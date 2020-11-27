We have been bold in the face of corruption – Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said that as far as the fight against corruption in the country is concerned, the Akufo-Addo-led government has demonstrated an uncommon boldness in the face of it.

According to the vice president, the ruling NPP government has shown more commitment to fighting corruption in public spaces than the erstwhile NDC government led by John Dramani Mahama ever did.



Dr. Bawumia said he can “confidently state that this government is the first in years to demonstrate an uncommon boldness and commitment to fighting corruption.”



While attempting to give reasons for his claim Dr. Bawumia said the NPP government in its first years has strengthened legal frameworks to fight corruption.



Citing the establishment of the Office of the Special Prosecutor amongst other Dr. Bawumia said “Why do I say so? Over the last four years, we have strengthened the regulatory and legal framework to fight corruption, by implementing several digitisation initiatives as well as passing into law, several pieces of anti-corruption related legislation including the Witness Protection Act of 2018, the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act of 2018, and the Right to Information Act of 2019, to unearth public sector corruption.”



The vice president was speaking at a forum Thursday, November 26, 2020.

He also argued that the Akufo-Addo-led government has demonstrated leadership in the fight against corruption by adopting technology in the operations of some institutions to reduce the risk of corruption.











