We have deceived the Ghanaian people for too long – Hassan Ayariga

Hassan Ayariga

The Founder of the All-People’s Congress (APC) and former independent presidential candidate, Hassan Ayariga, has accused the two major political parties in Ghana: the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of deceiving the public for an extended period, leading to a loss of faith among voters.

Speaking in an interview on November 29, Ayariga predicted a potential surge in voter apathy during the 2024 election, attributing it to the perceived dishonesty and subpar performance of the leading political entities.



He emphasized the urgent need for a common manifesto that transcends party lines, to drive national development.



"We cannot be lying all the time to the people, then when we get the votes, we come up with excuses, and when we win, we come back with lies. Enough of that. We have deceived the Ghanaian people for too long,” myjoyonline.com quoted him to have said.



Hassan Ayariga explained his concerns about the decreasing voter turnout, citing the 2020 election where out of 17,027,941 registered voters, only 13,432,857 cast their votes, indicating a 79% turnout.



He warned that unless there is a shift in political practices, the apathy observed in the last election could escalate in 2024.

AM/AE



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.