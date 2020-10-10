We have delivered on our mandate and deserve four more years to do more - NPP

John Boadu, NPP General Secretary

Source: Alhaji Iddi Muhayu-Deen, Contributor

The governing NPP has put forth the strongest defense yet of its performance in government, arguably strongly that it has delivered on its first term mandate and therefore deserving of a second term in order to do more. This position of the party was succinctly articulated by the party’s representatives, led by its General Secretary, John Boadu, at an IEA Policy Dialogue on the NPP’s 2020 Manifesto held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the Institute’s auditorium.

The dialogue brought on board persons from academia, industry, civil society organisations, security and governance institutions, the media among other stakeholders to interact with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on key highlights of its 2020 Manifesto. The party’s representatives also responded to questions from the participants and gave further and better particulars on the means through which the party was going to implement the Manifesto pledges.



John Boadu, the NPP chief scribe, set the stage for the party’s presentation and gave an overview of the NPP 2020 Manifesto which is anchored on the theme, “LEADERSHIP OF SERVICE: Protecting Our Progress, Transforming Ghana for All”. He painted a vivid picture of the state of Ghana as inherited by the Akufo-Addo government including poorly managed financial sector; debilitating dumsor crisis and high water and electricity tariff regime.



He mentioned the other ills of the John Mahama administration to include worsening unemployment situation; collapsing NHIS; unprecedented levels of corruption; government’s inability to meet its financial obligations such as the payment of utility subsidies and trainee allowance, economic mismanagement, resulting in complete freeze in public sector employment, collapsing businesses, unprecedented economic hardship and the need to run to the IMF for a bailout in order to survive.



These ills, according to John Boadu, have largely been addressed by the 3 and half year old Akufo-Addo government. He proceeded to chronicle some of the landmark achievements of the government including the famous Free SHS policy, 1D1F, Planting for Food and Jobs, Pwalugu dam project, revamping of the NHIS, restoration of trainee allowance, NABCO and competent economic management and transformation culminating in Ghana successfully exiting the IMF by 2019.

Speaker after speaker too turn to make a solid case of the Akufo-Addo government as having delivered on its mandate and exhibited strong commitment to implementing its 2020 Manifesto promises. The CEO of the GIPC, Yofi Grant, spoke extensively about the sector-specific aspects of the 2020 Manifesto, whereas Dr. Nsiah Asare, the Presidential Advisor on Health, concerned himself about the progress made by government in its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.



On his part, Charles Adu Boahene, a Deputy Minister for Finance, justified government’s intervention in the banking sector which he said, has resulted in the strong viability of the sector to even withstand all kinds of shocks including the shocks occasioned by the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.



Equally, the Deputy Education for Minister, Hon Dr. Osei Adu-Twum defended government’s unbeaten record in the Education sector including the award-winning Free SHS policy and all associated matters. The NPP’s team for the Policy Dialogue also included Mr. Evron Hughes, a Technical Economic Advisor at the Office of the Vice President.

Source: Alhaji Iddi Muhayu-Deen, Contributor