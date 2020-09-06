Politics

We have peace and development under Nana Addo – Zabzugu chief

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Chiefs and people of Zabzugu have expressed their deep appreciation to the Akufo-Addo administration for the lasting peace being enjoyed in Dagbon after years of conflict and misunderstanding.

This peace, as well as the provision of massive infrastructure in the Zabzugu District in the past three and a half years, is testimony of the NPP government’s commitment to the development of northern Ghana, the chiefs affirm.



Addressing a durbar in honour of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia at Zabzugu on Friday, September 4, 2020, the Paramount chief of Zabzugu, Yelzoli-Lana Iddirisu Imoro II, expressed the appreciation for the ongoing efforts to make life better for his citizens.



“I wish to vehemently express our gratitude to His Excellencies President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Vice President for the lasting peace in Dagbon and the enskinment of the new Ya-Naa and by extention the subsequent enskinment of the Yelzoli-Lana and other chiefs".



“Your Excellency, I and my Elders and the entire people of Zabzugu wish to express our sincere appreciation and gratitude to you and your government for the massive infrastructural development you have brought to the people of Zabzugu".



“Words cannot express our gratitude for the ongoing Zabzugu-Kworli road construction as well as the storey building accommodation for the Zabzugu Senior High School as well as many other projects,” the Yelzoli-Lana indicated.

The Vice President, who is on a working visit to the five northern regions, said the NPP administration has plans to do even more to accelerate the development of the and bridge the divide between the north and the south.



“The government of Nana Akufo-Addo is a government for all, that is why we are spreading developmental projects evenly across the country. Everyone will get his fair share".



“As you can see, we are a party and government that fulfills its promises. Free SHS, One Constituency One Ambulance, Planting for Food and Jobs, One District One Warehouse and many more promises are being fulfilled".



“That is why we are asking for four more years to do even more for you”, Dr Bawumia appealed.

