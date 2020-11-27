We have prosecuted over 40 NDC appointees – Dr. Bawumia

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has revealed that the current New Patriotic Party administration, has prosecuted over 40 political appointees who served in the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama's administration.

The National Democratic Congress over the years has criticized the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government for failing to prosecute those who served in the Mahama administration despite labeling them as corrupt when the NPP was in opposition.



But according to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the current administration has already prosecuted over 40 people who served in the Mahama administration and they have retrieved $265.5 for the country.

Dr. Bawumia made this revelation during his presentation on Ghana’s economy, as part of the Nation Building Updates on Thursday, November 26, at the Cedi Conference Centre of the Department of Economics, University of Ghana.



“More than 40 appointees of the NDC administration have been charged and $265.5 million retrieved,” the Vice President said.