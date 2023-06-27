We have retained Assin North seat by over 57% - NDC celebrates

James Gyakye Quayson, Assin North MP-elect

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has projected a win for its candidate in the Assin North by-election.

The party disclosed that per its independent collation of results from the 99 polling stations across the constituency, James Gyakye Quayson.



The NDC reports that its candidate had polled 17,205 votes representing 57.4% of valid votes cast whiles his main contender Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) got 11,389 votes representing 42% of valid votes cast.



A third candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana got 85 (0.28%) of the votes.



If the results are confirmed, it means a return to Parliament for Quayson who was ousted via a Supreme Court ruling in May 2023 over his lack of eligibility when he contested in 2020.

Assin North became a beehive of political activity for the last few weeks as party bigwigs breezed into town to canvass for votes.











