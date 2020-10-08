We have the history, people, and ideas to deliver Ghana – Ivor Greenstreet

CPP presidential candidate, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) is the only political party in Ghana with the ideas, history, and people to deliver Ghana from the bondage of the ruling NPP government, flagbearer of the party, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet has said.

According to him, Ghanaians since the dawn of the fourth republic have sought answers to pertinent problems from both the NPP and NDC but have still not be served right.



He believes the CPP at this point is the only party in the country which has proven itself as a formidable competitor to deliver the people of Ghana.



Ivor Greenstreet, after filing his nomination at the EC headquarters October 8, 2020, told journalists that after 28 years, Ghanaians have finally given on up the two main political parties.



He posited that “Ghanaians continue to say that they are tired of these 28 years of NDC and NPP and they themselves want to give the NDC and NPP an electric shock come December 2020.”

While answering a question on what he will do differently if he is given the opportunity to rule the country, he said creating more employment avenues will be one of the main visions of his government.



“The fact that more than 50 to 60 percent of Ghanaians are unemployed, nobody can be satisfied in his or her daily life if she or he does not have the chance to work and earn money to look after himself and the family…that is where our focus is…” he remarked.



Adding that, “We believe we have the history; we have the people, we have the ideas. The only party with that capacity to deliver solutions to the people of Ghana.”