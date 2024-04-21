We have the men but they have led us into an economic cataclysm – Chief blasts government

President Akufo-Addo

The chief of Odomi-Challa in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region, Nana Addo Chedere Kenewu, has lambasted the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for plunging the country into economic hardship.

Speaking during the John Mahama Building Ghana tour rally at Brewaniase of Nkwanta South in March 2024, the chief expressed concern about the financial state of the nation under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo.



Nana Addo Chedere Kenewu didn't mince his words as he declared that Ghana is "broke" and struggling to meet the needs of its citizens.



"Ghana is broke, we have the men, we have the men but they have led us into an economic cataclysm,” he said.



The Ghanaian economy has been a topical issue in recent years following a downturn occasioned by galloping inflation, a depreciating currency, and a general decline in the quality of life coupled with the high cost of living.



The government has serially blamed the aftermath of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war before submitting to a US$3 billion IMF loan.



The third tranche of over US$300 million is expected to be credited to the government account in the coming weeks.





AM/SARA



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel