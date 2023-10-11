We haven't declared support for any candidate – NPP UK denies endorsement for Bawumia

NPP UK denies endorsement for Vice President

The United Kingdom branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has denied endorsement of any official endorsement for any presidential candidate, particularly the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The statement comes in response to media reports that claimed the UK branch of the party had declared support for Dr Bawumia.



According to a statement released by the branch, they have not officially declared their support for any presidential candidate in the upcoming primaries.



They emphasised that the reported endorsement was entirely fabricated, to mislead the public and create confusion and disunity within the party.



“The NPP UK Branch has not made an official declaration in support of any presidential candidate for the upcoming primaries. The purported publication in question is a complete fabrication, intended to mislead the public and sow confusion and disunity within our Party.

“The Branch Executive Committee has not engaged in any form of meeting directing or authorising the Branch Secretariat to issue any communique to that effect. We wish to state unequivocally that the old Secretariat’s letterhead was forged and deceitfully utilised to mislead the public in Ghana and the UK,” part of the statement added.



The branch went on to explain an event that transpired on the eve of the special voting conference held on August 26, 2023, in Accra.



They explained that due to security protocols, delegates were not allowed to bring their mobile phones or other devices into the office.



Therefore, any photos showing executive members of the UK branch with the Vice President could have only been taken by individuals believed to be part of Dr. Bawumia's campaign team.

“On the eve of the special voting conference on 26th August 2023, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia invited all the delegates from the 27 External Branches to his campaign office in Accra just as it was done by most of the candidates. Indeed, the NPP UK representatives for the special conference were the Branch Chairman, the Secretary and the Women Organiser who were all present.



“The modus of engagement was for the presidential aspirant, Dr. Bawumia to meet delegates country by country to share his vision and aspirations for the presidency. It is worth noting that invited delegates were not allowed to enter his office with their mobile phones or any other device, therefore the photo showing executive members of the Branch together with the Vice President clearly could only emanate from persons who are believed to be members of his campaign team. We would like to state that none of the executives who were then present have had access to and/or seen the photos until the publication of the story,” the statement continued.



The branch, as a result, distanced itself from the allegations suggesting that NPP UK had officially declared support for the Vice President.



They have therefore urged the public to disregard such reports and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining neutrality in their public statements regarding the upcoming presidential primaries.

“The Branch Executives in the UK firmly distance themselves from these unfounded allegations claiming that the NPP UK Branch has declared support for Dr Bawumia and urge everyone to disregard the publication.



“We want to affirm our commitment to maintaining neutrality in our public statements regarding the upcoming presidential primaries within our Party later this year. The twelve (12) representatives from the Branch will individually cast their votes in secrecy and wholeheartedly support whoever ultimately becomes the Party’s flagbearer,” the concluding part of the statement added.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.





NW/AW



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



