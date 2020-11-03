We’ll beat up persons who will rig the elections – Dumelo

Aspiring MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo

With the elections nearing, political parties and other key stakeholders have preached peace to ease the tension surrounding the upcoming polls.

However, though these stakeholders have come out to publicly frown against electoral violence, some politicians have been found to be preaching otherwise.



Aspiring parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dumelo has made known that his party will not spare anyone who plans on rigging the upcoming December elections.



Addressing party faithful at a rally at an unknown location, Mr Dumelo alleged that he's aware his contenders and their supporters are planning on rigging the elections.



He added that as his political opponents are plotting to not allow the elections to be transparent, his party is ready to beat them up to the pulp when caught.



“Let’s be vigilant. We know they want to rig the elections but they’ll be caught and when they are caught, we’ll beat them up because this time around, we won’t let it go easily. We’ll beat you up and ignore the saying that let’s give it to God,” Mr Dumelo said.

Dumelo, therefore, advised NDC supporters to watch keenly the electoral proceedings, as well as stay, woke to apprehend electoral thieves.



He further intimated that NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama will be the winner of the presidential race.



“John Dramani Mahama will be elected as the president of the Republic on December 7 and John Dumelo will also be named as the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon.”





Is this the guy you want to vote for? Lol alright! pic.twitter.com/1G8FTw6RMK — Bazinga (@kwadwosheldon) November 2, 2020