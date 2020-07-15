Politics

We’ll bring all our people on board – Opoku-Agyemang

Former Education Minister, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

John Mahama’s running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has said she will work to bring “all our people” on board as the party prepares to retake power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 7 December elections.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang further stressed that she will work to “include everyone and open opportunities to all our people irrespective of who they are, or where they come from.”



The former Education Minister gave the assurance when he was introduced to the Functional Executive Committee of the NDC in Accra on Tuesday, 14 July 2020.



Professor Opoku-Agyemang who also served as the first female Vice-Chancellor of a public university in Ghana, was, on Monday, 6 July 2020 chosen by the NDC’s flag bearer, John Mahama as his running mate ahead of this year’s presidential election.



That announcement has been greeted with enthusiasm and support from people from all walks of life, including academia, civil society as well as professional and women groups.



Social media has also been awash with support for Prof Opoku-Agyemang.

Addressing a retreat of the NDC Campaign Team on Friday, 10 July in Accra, Prof Opoku-Agyemang said she was grateful for the support accorded her and promised to justify the confidence reposed in her.



Prof Opoku-Agyemang who said people, especially women, are looking up to the NDC for answers to issues that affect them, called on the NDC to close its ranks and work hard for victory in the upcoming elections.



Acceptance statement from Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang



It is with deep honour and a high sense of gratitude that I convey my acceptance of the nomination by H.E. John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer and Leader of the great National Democratic Congress (NDC) to be his running mate for the December 7, 2020 election.





I am humbled by the overwhelming endorsement my nomination has received from the Founder of the NDC, H.E. Jerry John Rawlings, the Council of Elders, the National Executive Committee and the rank and file of our party, as well as the general public.



This historic nomination is not a personal achievement but victory for inclusive and participatory democracy, which enhances the credentials of our country and recognizes the towering role women have played over the ages to achieve the progress we have made.



I wish to salute all those who have come before me and pledge to draw deeply from their inspiration.



I have worked with HE John Dramani Mahama closely and I know he is a man of vision, a leader you can trust, a public servant of integrity and a courageous leader who makes the right decisions in the national interest at all times.



I pledge to diligently apply myself and dedicate all the energy and intellect I can muster to ensure a resounding victory for the NDC and for our country, Ghana. So help me God.

SIGNED



Professor Naana Jane OPOKU-AGYEMANG



Accra- Ghana



July 06, 2020.

